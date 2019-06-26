New website launched today to help farmers

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – An online resource was launched today for Michigan’s farmers to find help after the severe cold and historic rainfall this year.
The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development website will provide information and identify aid as well as include resources from partners like Michigan State University Extension and the United States Department of Agriculture.
“In parts of the state, farmers are now so many weeks behind schedule that they are nearly out of time and options for this year,” said MDARD Director Gary McDowell.
