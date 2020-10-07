New Well to Be Built in Secord Township

SECORD TWP, Mich. (WLNS)– The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Office of Rural Development has announced a $19,300 grant for the Secord Township Fire Department to use for the construction of a new well.



Because of the dam failures in May and the resulting lowered lake levels, the fire department is no longer able to use the lake water to fill its trucks.

“Our first responders did an incredible job when they safely evacuated 11,000 people without injury or loss of life when the dams failed earlier this year. This new funding will help the Secord Township Fire Department continue its work to protect the community and keep people safe,” said Congressman John Moolenaar. “Over the past few months, I have brought top officials from the federal government to meet with local leaders and those efforts have helped our community rebuild with millions of dollars in FEMA assistance and grants like the one we received today.”

On August 11, Moolenaar welcomed Bette Brand, Deputy Undersecretary for Rural Development at USDA, to mid Michigan to meet with local leaders about the ways USDA could help communities rebuild. During her two days in the area, she met with community leaders including officials from Midland and Gladwin counties.

Secord Township will spend $15,820 in addition to the grant from USDA to complete the project.