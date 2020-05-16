New York City man arrested in Hawaii after posting beach photos on Instagram

A man walks along a closed pier on Waikiki Beach in Honolulu on Saturday, March 28, 2020. Like many cities across the world, Honolulu came to an eerie standstill this weekend as the coronavirus pandemic spread throughout the islands. But Hawaii officials went beyond the standard stay-at-home orders and effectively flipped the switch on the state’s tourism-fueled economic engine in a bid to slow the spread of the virus. As of Thursday, anyone arriving in Hawaii must undergo a mandatory 14-day self-quarantine. The unprecedented move dramatically reduced the number of people on beaches, in city parks and on country roads where many people rely on tourism to pay for the high cost of living in Hawaii. (AP Photo/Caleb Jones)

(CBS) Hawaii officials arrested a man from New York on Friday for violating the state’s 14-day quarantine rule for tourists. Tarique Peters, 23, of the Bronx posted photos on Instagram showing him outside his hotel room after he arrived in O’ahu on Monday, according to a news release from the office of Hawaii’s governor.

According to the news release Peters allegedly left his hotel room the same day he arrived “and traveled many places using public transportation.”

“Authorities became aware of his social media posts from citizens who saw posts of him — on the beach with a surfboard, sunbathing, and walking around Waikiki at night,” reads the release. “This morning agents were able to confirm with hotel personnel that had seen Peters leave his room and the premises on numerous occasions this week.”

He was arrested and booked on Friday, and his bail has been set at $4,000.

Hawaii Attorney General Clare Connor said, “We appreciate the assistance of local people who spot flagrant violations of our emergency rules on various social media sites and report them to the appropriate authorities.”

Hawaii now requires tourists to list their contact and lodging information, and sign an agreement for 14 days of self-quarantine. “By signing the legal document, they acknowledge they understand violating the order is a criminal offense and they are subject to a $5,000 fine and/or a year imprisonment,” according to the state’s department of transportation.

Recently, a California couple was arrested in Hawaii for violating the state’s quarantine rule, CBS Sacramento reports. According to the state, the couple refused to follow quarantine despite repeated warnings from their hotel staff.

Governor David Ige said in an online question-and-answer session that the mandatory quarantine order will continuethrough at least the end of June, CBS San Francisco reported Friday.

“These actions are extreme, but necessary, to flatten the curve and lay the groundwork for our recovery,” Ige said.