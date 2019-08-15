Newest Livingston judge officially sworn in

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – A Brighton attorney has been officially been sworn-in as Livingston County’s newest judge, according to our media partners at WHMI.



Judge Matthew McGivney was appointed to the 44th Circuit Court in late June of this year by Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

“Matthew is a well-known, well-liked, and well-respected attorney who has spent his career ensuring that the law is applied fairly to all Michiganders,” Governor Gretchen Whitmer

A formal investiture ceremony was held at the historic Livingston County Courthouse today. Fellow Circuit Court Judge Michael Hatty presided over the ceremony while Michigan Supreme Court Chief Justice Bridget McCormack administered the oath.

Welcome to the bench, Judge McGivney. Livingston County is in great hands. pic.twitter.com/8dnSLkNNj0 — Chief Justice McCormack (@BridgetMaryMc) August 15, 2019 Courtesy: Michigan Supreme Court Chief Justice McCormack Twitter

Judge McGivney replaces Judge David Reader, who retired earlier this year.



The appointment was made to fill a partial term which ends at noon on January 1, 2021.



McGivney would be required to run for reelection in November 2020 in order to serve the remainder of Reader’s unexpired term.



Mr. McGivney received his Bachelor of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies in Social Science from Michigan State University and his Juris Doctor degree from the Michigan State University College of Law. He began practicing law in 2001.