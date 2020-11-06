Newly elected Jackson County Sheriff plans to rebuild trust and fight gun violence

In Jackson County there will be new sheriff in town after Republican Gary Schuette defeated Democratic challenger Val Cochran Toops, and Independent Joseph Beaman.

“I’m absolutely humbled by it. I was thrilled that I got so much support,” said Schuette.

The change comes more than two years, after controversial and discriminatory recording tapes came out against current Jackson County Sheriff, Steven Rand. Schuette says, one of his first priorities is starting the process of restoring trust.

“Talking with people in the public, and being visible, and being accessible, and transparent in everything that we do is going to go a long way in helping restore that trust.”

He plans to review all current policies with the help of a citizen’s community team, and as a retired detective, Schuette plans to implement new ways to tackle gun violence.

“There’s going to have to be some investigations that are going to be investigated a little bit more in depth, and thorough. I plan on utilizing jail resources to do that, to use that as an intelligence base to try, and stop these problems before they begin.”

He also plans to work closely with schools through programs he’s seen be successful in the past, such as Project Safe Neighborhoods that works closely within the school system. To make all this happen, he wants people to get involved.

“Communicate with us what the problems are, who the problem folks are, so that we can tackle those problems, and make a difference.”

Schuette says, he’s had recent positive conversations with Sheriff Rand, adding there will be no hiccups in the transition set for January first.