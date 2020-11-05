Newly elected Jackson trustees make history

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS)—Kesha Hamilton, and Shalanda Hunt both grew up in Jackson. It’s where they went to school, live, and are raising their children. Now, they’re both hoping to make a difference for other families as trustees for the Jackson Public School Board.

“I was like trustee, trustee. I’m an elected official! So yeah, I was kind of excited,” said newly elected JPS Trustee, Kesha Hamilton.

They are among the first black women to serve on the board, something Hunt hopes, inspires others like her to do the same.

“I want other black women to say wow. I am now an example, and to be one of two black women in Jackson. This is a historic moment for us,” said Hunt.

They both say they ran because they saw a lack of diversity in the school system.

“It’s very important to me that I be represented, that my people be represented, and the people who look like me be represented because we are all a nation together. We’re together,” said Hamilton.

Hunt says she wants to see a focus on parent involvement through more communication.

“I want to get in there, and find some of those huge gaps that have been longstanding gaps, and how can I close, and bridge some of those gaps?” said Hunt.

They say this moment shows how far this community has come, but there is more work to be done.

“For me, and my community I am grateful. I’m going to keep pushing the envelope. I’m going to keep pushing you know, hey look let’s look more. Nope look longer, nope you made a mistake fix it, and let’s keep moving. I’m going to be that one that is saying that because I know we can do better. I know we want to do better, and we are capable of that,” said Hamilton.

“We are fit for these roles and we can move mountains,” said Hunt.

Both Hamilton, and Hunt will officially be sworn in on January first.