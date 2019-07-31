Night two of Detroit Democratic debate

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WLNS) - Hundreds of Michigan union workers went on strike today over labor disputes with a construction company.

Operating Engineers Local 324 who operate cranes and other heavy equipment went on strike against Rieth-Riley Construction Co.

The company is one of the Michigan Department of Transportation's biggest contractors on state roadway projects.

Currently they have 88 state and local contracts with a combined total value of about $172 million.

A spokesperson for MDOT says they are not hearing that any of the projects have been affected or halted.

According to a press release from OE324, "there will likely be an impact on road construction throughout the state as asphalt supplies become limited."

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.