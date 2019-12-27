Nine dogs rescued from homes near Ann Arbor

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS) - The most popular west Michigan baby names of 2019 have been revealed.

The Family Birthplace at Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids released its annual list on Friday, Dec. 27.

The hospital has welcomed more than 7,100 babies so far this year and delivers more babies than any hospital in the state, according to an article by Spectrum.

In 2019, Charlotte led the girls’ list, followed by Olivia and Emma.

On the boys’ list, Oliver claimed the top spot, followed by Lucas and Jack.

Girl names in 2019:1. Charlotte2. Olivia3. Emma4. Evelyn5. Ava6. Amelia7. Avery8. Willow, Natalie, Hazel, Isabella and Abigail

With five names tying for the number 8 spot, this year’s girl name list includes 12 names. The girls list welcomes four newcomers: Avery, Willow, Hazel and Isabella. Slipping away from the top list from 2018 were Harper and Sophia.

The name Willow made its debut on the list this year. The national popularity of the name has grown in the past decade. Willow was ranked number 407 in 2008 and climbed to number 62 by 2018 on the national name list kept by the U.S. Social Security Administration.

Boy names in 2019:1. Oliver2. Lucas3. Jack4. Liam5. Henry6. Benjamin7. Theodore8. Elijah9. Owen10. Levi

The boys list also welcomed four newcomers: Jack, Benjamin, Elijah and Levi. The list had a bigger shake-up than the girls list with four familiar names falling off the list from last year including the number one name, William. James, Jackson and Hudson also slipped off the top spots from 2018.