A new invention from an airline is turning heads after making travel a little more sanitary.

Nippon Airways is currently testing a door that can be opened with your elbow or forearm in bathrooms.

Simply press the flat handles and the door opens inward.

Inside, a similar locking mechanism means the entire experience is hands-free and hygenic.

The product is currently being tested in Tokyo and if it’s popular and easy to use, it could become more widespread.