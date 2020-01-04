No. 12 Michigan visit to No. 14 Spartans tops Big 10 weekend

It’s being billed as the game of the weekend in the Big 10.

No. 12 Michigan is at No. 14 Michigan State, Sunday.

Juwan Howard will coach his first game against the rival Spartans at the Breslin Center.

Michigan should be up to the challenge. The Wolverines (10-3, 1-1) already have played four top-10 opponents, splitting the games, and they handed No. 1 Gonzaga its only loss.

The Wolverines’ 30-win team last season lost three times to the Spartans, all in a span of three weeks.

They are expected to be without forward Isaiah Livers (groin) for a second straight game.

The Spartans (11-3, 3-0) have won six straight since losing at home to then-No. 10 Duke.

MSU star point guard Cassius Winston (knee bruise) returned for a 76-56 win over Illinois on Thursday night after missing one game.

You can watch the game on WLNS-TV 6 beginning with the CBS Sports pre-game show at 1:00 p.m. Sunday. Tipoff is set for 1:30 p.m.