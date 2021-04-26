No appointments needed this week at MSU Pavilion vaccine clinic

Michigan

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MSU Mascot, Sparty at the COVID-19 Vaccination at the MSU Pavilion, injunction with the Ingham County Health Department, during the coronavirus pandemic, 02.09.2021

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Do you need a COVID-19 vaccine? Have a free moment at lunch? The MSU Pavilion is giving out shots this week, no appointments needed.

The no-appointment protocol is in effect at least through Friday, April 30th. Shots will be given by the Ingham County Health Department.

Those looking to participate Just drive up between 9 am and 2:30 pm. You can book a time slot if you’re interested.

It won’t cost you anything to get a vaccine, and all residents over the age of 16 are eligible.

Those going to the MSU Pavilion will remain in their vehicles the entire time.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar