No appointments needed this week at MSU Pavilion vaccine clinic

MSU Mascot, Sparty at the COVID-19 Vaccination at the MSU Pavilion, injunction with the Ingham County Health Department, during the coronavirus pandemic, 02.09.2021

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Do you need a COVID-19 vaccine? Have a free moment at lunch? The MSU Pavilion is giving out shots this week, no appointments needed.

The no-appointment protocol is in effect at least through Friday, April 30th. Shots will be given by the Ingham County Health Department.

Those looking to participate Just drive up between 9 am and 2:30 pm. You can book a time slot if you’re interested.

It won’t cost you anything to get a vaccine, and all residents over the age of 16 are eligible.

Those going to the MSU Pavilion will remain in their vehicles the entire time.