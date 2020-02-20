No injuries after school bus roll-over in Eaton County

LANSING (WLNS): Eaton County deputies responded to a report of a school bus that had rolled over on Pinch Hwy near Otto Road at 7:20 a.m. this morning.

The bus was carrying 7 students from the Potterville School District at the time.

One student suffered a minor injury, and that student went home with a family member.

No other vehicles were involved, and no other injuries were reported.

A couple of the comments left on the Facebook post by parents said that their children or relatives were on the bus.

The icy condition of the road leading up to this intersection appears to be the primary factor in this crash.