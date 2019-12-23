No injuries in Meridian Township apartment shooting

(WLNS) – Meridian Township Police are looking for suspects in connection with a shooting in an apartment building Sunday afternoon.

According to a news release from the department, officers were called to the 5900 block of Bois Isle Drive just before 4:00 p.m. after getting reports of shots being fired inside a building.

When officers arrived they found bullet holes in an apartment door.

There were people inside the apartment when the shots were fired but nobody was injured.

Investigators believe this is not a random shooting and no arrests have been made yet.