LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Employees at a Lansing PNC Bank were surprised when a car made an unscheduled stop in the lobby of the building.

It happened just before 9:00 a.m. at the PNC Bank at the corner of Waverly Road and West Saginaw.

The passenger car smashed into the entrance of the building, smashing glass and making a general mess.

No one was injured either in the car or the building.

An investigation is continuing into what lead to the car ending up in the bank entrance.