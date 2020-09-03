No prosecution in East Lansing Police excessive force case

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – There will be no prosecution after an investigation of an East Lansing Police officer and excessive force.

The arrest took place on December 28, 2019 and subsequently resulted in a complaint of excessive force.

Following an ELPD internal investigation that did not result in a final disposition, it was referred to the Michigan State Police for review the week of March 15, 2020.

MSP reported their findings to ELPD on April 29, 2020, which concluded that the officer’s use of force was appropriate to the individual’s level of resistance in light of the totality of circumstances.

The City was later notified by the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office that they did not perform a video review of the use of force during the arrest prior to issuing charges.

In light of this information, the City requested a use of force review by the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office in early June 2020.

The case was initially transferred to the prosecuting attorney for Jackson County and then transferred to the Washtenaw County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

After reviewing the case, including video and audio recordings of the incident, Washtenaw County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Steven Hiller denied prosecution, saying there is no evidence that the force used by the officer was unwarranted or excessive under the circumstances.

