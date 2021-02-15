No serious injuries after vehicle crashes into Michigan State Police patrol car

Michigan
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — No one was seriously injured after a red GMC crashed into a Michigan State Police patrol car Monday morning in Calhoun County.

The crash occurred along I-94 in Emmett Township when Marshall Post Troopers were policing another crash when the driver of the red vehicle was driving too fast for the road’s conditions.

Michigan State Police release a statement Monday saying: “it is paramount that all motorists adjust their driving behavior accordingly. Let’s all do our part to help keep everyone safe.”

