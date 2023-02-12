LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — More than a dozen kids in mid-Michigan are sleeping much better tonight after one organization spent the weekend delivering free beds.

Several teams from the Lansing chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace came together Saturday to deliver a total of 28 beds to children in need from ages 3 to 17.

Lansing chapter President Jarrod Olsen said the organization needs more volunteers to help build and deliver beds.

According to Olsen, in the mid-Michigan area, there is a strong need for beds.

“It’s not healthy. They’re not getting good sleep,” said Olsen. “It makes it hard to concentrate in school and live, you know, be able to in those years where they should, that shouldn’t be something they’re worried about is good sleep. A brand new mattress, brand new sheets, pillows, blankets, comforters, they’re ready to sleep in when our teams leave.”

Olsen said their goal for 2023 is to deliver and make 1,000 beds.