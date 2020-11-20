Non-profits across the state struggling to survive amid pandemic

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS)—Just survive 2020. That’s been the strategy for many non-profits across the state, but as the pandemic continues to throw punches, they’re worried that a knockout could come next.

“Organizations are fearing 2021,” said Executive Director for the Non-Profit Network, Regina Pinney.

Pinney oversees several non-profit organizations in Jackson. She says, nearly every day leaders come to her saying they are overwhelmed.

“We’ve been describing it as for the last nine months executive directors have just run a marathon, and they get to the finish line, and somebody comes to them, hands them a bottle of water, and says now do it again,” said Pinney.

This time with even less resources. Life boats in the form of grants, and funding helped for a time, but those are nearly gone. Now organizations like the Family Service and Children’s Aid who offer dozens of programs for things like addiction help, and counseling say, as cases and restrictions pick up again more funding is needed to survive.

“I think we would have to regroup and launch that initiative again and hopefully our local funders would be able to offer us emergency funding as well,” said CEO of the Family and Children’s Aid in Jackson, Dr. Bob Powell.

In the meantime, the Non-Profit Network is calling on people to help relieve the burden. They say there are tons of opportunities with things as simple as helping out with food distribution, and talking to people lined up about something other than the pandemic.

“If you have the capacity to be a bright cheery smiley face go bring that bright cheery face to somewhere and share it,” said Pinney.

Here is a list of resources if you are interested in getting involved.

https://uwjackson.org/volunteer/

https://nonprofnetwork.org/contact