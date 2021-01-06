Non-profits brace for uphill battle in 2021

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS)—During the last nine months Jackson United Way CEO Ken Toll, and his team helped distribute a million pounds of food to families in need, but now one week into the new year, he says the need is growing, and quickly.

“There’s a real sense of desperation out there among both the families that are hungry, and the providers who have been feeding them for months who now have a lot less options to do that, so the need has gotten worse, and it promises to get a whole lot worse in January unless the feds take action, and restore all the food that was flowing into this town,” said Toll.

In just the last week Toll says, his phone kept ringing, this time for a different reason.

“I got countless calls over the holidays of people being evicted who had absolutely no-where to go and the shelter was full.”

It’s just one of many needs Reginey Pinney sees as leader of the Nonprofit network where she helps groups better assist their communities.

“Families are living day to day, not just pay check to pay check, but getting through one day, and waking up to do it again,” said Executive Director for the Non-Profit Network, Regina Pinney.

With federal funding unclear she says right now it’s up to communities to come together yet again.

“Reach out to your local non-profit. Ask them what they need. Ask them where they need help to get things done, and that’s how we are going to make it through.”

Despite tight funding the Jackson United Way hopes to purchase a new building to better take care of people with nowhere to turn.

“A facility that would help provide because we could use more emergency shelter beds, but really with a focus on getting people into long term sustainability, so they can afford their own rent long term,” said Toll.

It’s long-term sustainability that Toll says he hopes to get back to this year, but for now it’s helping people right where they are.