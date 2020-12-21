Nonprofit drives in families and feeds them with their food giveaway

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — With the holidays just days away, Men Making A Difference, Inc. wanted to make sure everyone has the ingredients they need for their holiday meals.

Today, the nonprofit held its first annual food giveaway. Men Making A Difference, Inc. is an organization in Lansing focused on promoting strong families and volunteering in the community.

Andrew Brewer Jr. is the president of the organization. He said they saw some of their friends not working and needing help. They knew they had to step up.

“We had a responsibility- our community built us from the ground up and so we have a sense of responsibility to make sure that we give back any way we can,” Brewer Jr. said.

Dwayne Garner is the vice president. They wanted to give back to the community that’s given so much to them.

“I was born and raised here in Lansing, Michigan. And just to continue to be a part of this community. I’m happy to do what I can for them,” Garner said.

Someone in the community getting this help was Matt Lane. Lane said he lost his job during the pandemic.

“Just things are tough right now…” Lane said.

He has 12 grandchildren and said he needed a food drive like this to help bring food to the table this Christmas.

“I just think it’s great. It really is,” Lane said.

For Lane, and more than 160 other families, the holidays are brighter because of these free meals.

It’s the first time Men Making a Difference, Inc. held a food drive, but it’s not their first time helping the community. It won’t be their last.

“Christmas is everyday, we believe. And so we try to celebrate everyday. So, if we find a need, even in the summer or anytime there’s a need, we hope we can be there,” Brewer Jr. said.