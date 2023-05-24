LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A program with Highfields Inc. is getting a financial boost to help families in need.

The nonprofit was given a $11,500 grant from Jackson National Life Insurance Company, also known as Jackson.

Highfields’ CEO and President Brian Philson thanked Jackson for the company’s support.

“Family preservation and equipping parents and children is at the core of our mission,” he said.

Funding will go towards Highfields’ Family Preservation Project, giving families access to necessities and resources like diapers and transportation.

The project also helps families pay utility bills that are past due, as well as security deposits.