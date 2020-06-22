Nonprofit raises money to bail out Michigan fathers

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Every year for Father’s Day, organizations around the country raise money to pay cash bails as a way to help fathers in jail or prison get home to spend time with their families.

Earl Burton knows the pain of missing the holiday with his family. After spending years in Michigan’s prison system, he’s working with nonprofit group Michigan Liberation to bail out fathers who don’t have the money to get home on their own.

“If we both have the same charge and $500 is nothing to me, and I’m walking free, but another person, $500, they don’t have the means, they have to sit in jail,” Burton says. “That doesn’t sound like justice to me.”

A study from Rutgers University shows more than one million children in the United States have a parent in custody. Many of those parents are still waiting for their day in court and unable to pay bail.

So far Michigan Liberation has raised more than $85,000 to pay for cash bails ranging as high as $4000 and as low as $100 dollars. Members of Michigan Liberation say they focus on bailing out people arrested for low-level, nonviolent offenses such as traffic violations.

Putting up property as collateral is an option, but some people in custody don’t even have that as a backup.

“We’re talking about the people from the community that’s been disproportionately affected,” Burton says. “They don’t have the property to put up or the surety, you know.”

Members of Michigan Liberation say they bail out fathers and mothers each year on Father’s Day and Mother’s Day but with the threat of COVID-19, there’s more pressure to get people home faster.

“It made us change our plans, and we had to become a rapid-response team. And we started bailing, moved our timeline up to bail anybody that we could out.”

Burton says he’s pushing for a system that doesn’t punish people for their financial status.