Nonprofits receive $870k in MIOSHA training grants

Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration announced an award of $870,000 to support worker safety and health across the state of Michigan.

The funding will support training grants in 20 nonprofit organizations.

These grants also known as the Consultation Education and Training grants are awarded annually for the development and implementation of safety and health training and services.

During fiscal year 2019 grant period, more than 20,000 employees attended training sessions funded by these MIOSHA training grants. “MIOSHA is pleased to award these grants to employer groups, labor organizations and other nonprofits that have demonstrated innovation in their safety and health training programs,” MIOSHA Director Bart Pickelman said.

The Consultation Education and Training Grant Program is designed to:

Increase the number of employers and employees receiving occupational safety and health education, training and prevention services, especially employers with less than 100 employees.

Encourage the development of new strategies for providing occupational safety and health education, training and prevention services.

Encourage new providers of occupational safety and health education, training and prevention services for Michigan businesses.

Evaluate the effectiveness of those alternative strategies and providers.

Parents for Student Safety Employment Standards (PASSES) will receive $75,000, the second largest grant award, to provide focused student training in construction trades, industrial arts classes and their co-op program which will include topics such as heat exhaustion, hazard recognition and fall protection. Trainings are held at high schools throughout Michigan. PASSES was found in 1995 and has since trained over 250,000 students.

View the full list of the FY 2020 CET grant projects and descriptions.

Grantees: