North American International Auto Show canceled for a second straight year

DETROIT, MI (WLNS) – The North American International Auto Show has been canceled for the second year in a row due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The event was called off last year as well when it was announced that Detroit’s TCF Center would be used as a temporary hospital for patients.

Until the pandemic canceled last year’s event — Detroit held an auto show every year since the end of the Korean war in 1953.

The week-long event usually brings in hundreds of thousands of car lovers from across the country

recently, the auto show was moved from the winter to the summer — in hopes of attracting more visitors.

