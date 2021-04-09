North Carolina sites halt Johnson & Johnson shots after adverse reactions

(WLNS) — Health officials in North Carolina have stopped administering the Johnson and Johnson COVID vaccine at three sits, after at least 26 people reported adverse reactions, including fainting.
4 people were hospitalized, and they’re expected to recover.
One day earlier, Colorado officials said 11 people reported adverse reactions to the same vaccine.
That’s out of thousands who have received it, in those two states.
The CDC said it’s aware of several incidents of dizziness and other reactions in Iowa, Colorado, Georgia, and North Carolina.
It did not blame a particular vaccine.
Johnson & Johnson says it shared its assessment of each report with the FDA and other health authorities, and there is “no greater priority” than the people the company serves.
