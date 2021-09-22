North U.S. 127 backed up due to car on fire near Trowbridge Road

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—North U.S. 127 is backed up near the Trowbridge Road exit due to a car on fire and two lanes are closed.

East Lansing Police are asking people to find an alternative route.

East Lansing Fire officials are currently on the scene.

We are working to find out more information about how the crash happened.

The photo above was taken around 7:40 a.m. but we are waiting for more details about when the crash happened as well.

6 News will continue to update this story as it develops, and officials confirm more details.