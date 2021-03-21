Northern Michigan County to count votes by hand in May primary

(WLNS) — Antrim County in Northern Michigan will count its votes by hand in the next election when it holds a primary on May 4th.

This comes after the County is being sued over its vote-counting from the presidential election in the fall. The County Clerk requested just more than $5,000 to prepare dominion voting machines to ensure they run smoothly, but county commissioners turned it down.

Last fall, the republican county initially showed a local victory for President Joe Biden over Donald Trump. That was later corrected and attributed to ‘human error’ as opposed to a problem with the machines.