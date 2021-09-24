Northern Michigan University fires President Fritz Erickson

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLNS) — Today, during a meeting by the Northern Michigan University (NMU) Board of Trustees, a unanimous vote was conducted with the result of firing University President, Fritz Erickson.

There were eight board members that voted in favor to cancel Erickson’s contract.

The president was in the meeting but did not speak.

Erickson started working at NMU as the President on July 1, 2014. His most recent contract was supposed to go through June 30, 2023.

The termination was “Not for cause”.

“It was clear he (the president) has done some outstanding work at NMU, but there are areas where I think we can do more,” Trustee, Steve Young said.

There’s another regularly scheduled meeting of the board next week.

Video of the session is available below: