FILE – This June 19, 2017 file photo shows a person working on a laptop in North Andover, Mass. The U.S. internet won’t get overloaded by spikes in traffic from the millions of Americans now working from home to discourage the spread of the new coronavirus, experts say. But connections could stumble for many if too many family members try to videoconference at the same time. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

Jackson, Mich. (WLNS) — Northwest Community Schools with the direction of the Northwest Board of Education is presenting parents the option to choose how their students will be learning in the fall.

The Mountie Choice Plan presents itself so that families may choose an online option or a face-to-face option.

Please visit www.nwschools.org and click on the Return to Learn tab at the top of the home page to view more details and to complete the required parent survey by August 7th.