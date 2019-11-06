November 2019 Election Results

Officials are looking for volunteers to work in Michigan state parks.

Campground hosts are responsible for 30 hours of service per week and in exchange the Michigan Department of Natural Resources will waive camping fees.

Campground hosts are interviewed by park managers and selected based on availability, familiarity with camping in state parks, special skills and knowledge of the area. Hosts must participate in a two-day host training session within the first two years of being selected.

Both individuals and couples may apply for volunteer positions that begin as early as April and last through October.