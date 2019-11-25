November is American Indian and Alaska Native Heritage Month

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) - As many Michiganders prepare for holiday shopping, it is important to keep finances in mind.

In the video above, WLNS Morning Anchor Jorma Duran gives shopping advice as Black Friday and Cyber Monday approach.

Set a budget, make a list, check it twice and shop early so you don't have a financial hangover in January.

One trick is to carry cash rather than using your credit card to make sure you do not overspend.