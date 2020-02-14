NOW: Kathie Klages trial goes to the jury

UPDATE: 12:19 p.m. – The court has adjourned for lunch. Closing arguments have concluded and the jury is deliberating.

The livestream will return after the lunch break

UPDATE: 10:08 a.m. – After about one hour of testimony, Kathie Klages continues to tell the court of her recollections of the events involved with the Larry Nassar sex abuse investigation.

She told the court she was concerned when reports of Nassar’s owning child pornography and began to question the sort of man he was.

The prosecution questioned Klages for about one-half hour.

During the defense questioning she told the court that she was nervous, explaining she had voluntarily talked to police and now she’s in court facing two felony charges of lying to officers during the Nassar investigation.

Klages concluded her testimony and the defense has rested.

Closing arguments are set to begin after a short break in court.

ORIGINAL REPORT – Kathie Klages, a former MSU gymnastics coach who retired in the wake of the Larry Nassar sex assault investigation, took the stand in her own defense on the third day of her trial.

Klages took the stand just after 9:00 a.m. and testified about the relationship between a Spartan Youth gymnastics program and the University, and how the Spartan Youth program paid rent to use facilities on campus.

She told the court that the program was geared to gymnasts who were not training as diligently as athletes were at facilities such as Twistars.

Klages said she was not a regular coach at the Spartan Youth program but may have served as a substitute coach on occasion.

Her involvement with Spartan Youth ended in 2000, claiming there was too much work involved in the program. The program continued for about a year after that.

She testified that she was not involved in the finances directly of the Spartan Youth program and did not write checks or work the financial books.

Klages also testified that the Spartan Youth never shared practice facility with the MSU gymnastics team at Jenison Fieldhouse.

She claimed she has no memory of former gymnast Larissa Boyce, who was one of the women who came forward as a Nassar abuse victim.

Klages said there was no doctor or athletic trainer assigned to Spartan Youth and she had no knowledge of any Spartan Youth participants visiting Nassar’s office.

She went in detail about the physical layout of the workout facilities at Jenison Fieldhouse and the route athletes would take to reach the training rooms.

She did say that Nassar treated her own daughter, sons and granddaughter for injuries. Klages told the court that she had referred the children to Nassar for treatment.

Klages said she met Larry Nassar in 1988 and became a MSU coach in 1990.

She said she did recruit athletes out of the Twistars facility and knew owner John Geddert.

She said she admitted that she read reports of earlier testimony given earlier in her trial, including witness statements and practicing her testimony with her attorneys.

She said she initially “passionately” defended Larry Nassar when information about sexual abuse claims were reported in an Indianapolis newspaper.

She said she never thought to ask any of her athletes if they had been assaulted by Nassar.

Klages also told the court that she did not believe Nassar would have done what he was accused of doing and was shocked by the accusations.

She told the court her friends tell her that she has a “horrible” memory but takes no medications for memory.

In her testimony, she said Nassar contacted her that “something was going on” and he was going on something like a sabbatical. She said she believed Nassar contacted her because he was her team physician.

Klages said her comments supporting Nassar could have influenced her athletes.

She insisted she did not remember hearing Larissa Boyce telling her that Nassar had abused her, but told the court she believes she would remember a claim like that.

She also told the court that she cried when the news report of Nassar’s abuses first surfaced because the claims didn’t seem to fit the man (Nassar) she knew.