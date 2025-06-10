GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after two campers were found dead at Isle Royale National Park.

Around 4 p.m. Sunday, park rangers took two separate reports of two people found dead at a remote campground within the park, according to the National Park Service.

To check out the situation, a pair of park rangers hiked 11 miles overnight, the NPS said. They reached the campground early Monday morning and were able to confirm the reports.

The two campers have not been identified, according to the NPS, and officials have not released any information about them. It’s not clear what caused their deaths.

Isle Royale is one of the most remote and least visited national parks in the country. The giant island sits in Lake Superior, approximately 55 miles northwest of Copper Harbor at the northern tip of the Keweenaw Peninsula. It is only accessible by ferry or seaplane.

— News 8’s Matt Jaworowski contributed to this report.