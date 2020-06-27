Number of COVID-19 cases linked to Harper’s continues to grow

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– The numbers continue to rise when it comes to new COVID-19 cases linked to Harper’s Restaurant & Brewpub.

At least 85 cases of COVID-19 have now been linked to Harper’s, including five 5 confirmed secondary cases of people who were not at Harper’s, but caught it from someone who went to the bar.

Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail says seeing another spike like this is concerning.

While the number of cases has grown, other facts about the spike in cases remain the same. The health department is asking anyone who was at Harper’s between June 12-20 to self-quarantine for 14 days since the last time they were at the bar. If you went more than once during those dates, Vail says you need to adjust your timeline accordingly.

“If you were there on the 12th and again on the 18th, your quarantine starts the 18th, not the 12th,” Vail says. “And if you were there on the 12th, the 18th and the 20th, your quarantine starts on the 20th. So whatever date in that date range you were last at that establishment is the beginning of a 14-day quarantine period.”

Vail says there aren’t any cases at any businesses close to Harper’s, and she expects the numbers to change again before the end of the day.