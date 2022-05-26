ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WLNS) — One woman is celebrating 40 years of serving as a nurse with Sparrow Clinton Hospital.

During Ronald Reagan’s first term, Registered Nurse Gretchen Priess started working at Sparrow.

Priess was recently honored at the annual Nurses Tea, celebrated during National Nurses Week.

Before her 40 years with Sparrow, Priess got her Bachelor of Science in Nursing Degree from Northern Michigan University. Priess says becoming a nurse is one of her greatest accomplishments.

“I was drawn to nursing by my desire to care for, serve, and help other people,” said Priess.

Priess has a message for anyone working in nursing who feels shaky in their career.

“Believe in yourself. You are braver than you think,” continued Priess. “You are more talented than you know. You are capable of more than you can imagine.”