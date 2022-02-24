LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A Macomb County woman is facing jail time after pleading guilty to three misdemeanor counts of election fraud.

The former Centerline nursing home employee, 28-year-old Trenae Myesha Rainey, was initially charged with six five year felonies in 2021:

three counts of election law forgery, five-year felonies; and

three counts of forging signature on absentee ballot applications, five-year felonies.

On Wednesday, Rainey’s guilty plea to the three counts resulted in immediate sentencing of two years on probation and 45 days to be served in Macomb County jail.

Back in 2020, the Centerline Clerk contacted the Michigan Bureau of Elections after a stack of absentee ballots were dropped off for processing.

Crosschecking the application signatures with voter signatures in the Qualified Voter Field, the clerk noted that the signatures did not match.

An investigation began in November of 2020.

The applications came from the Father Murray Nursing Home. It was later determined the applications were for residents who had not yet told staff if they wished to vote in the 2020 General Election.

Rainey did not contact the residents and instead filled out the applications, forging the residents’ signature to each application.

The nursing home employee then turned the applications over to another employee who was instructed to deliver the applications to the Centerline Clerk.

Rainey was ultimately charged by the Department for three of the applications.