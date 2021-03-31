NYT: Johnson and Johnson halted future vaccine shipments in U.S. after 15 million doses ruined

(New York Times) — Johnson and Johnson halted future vaccine shipments in the U.S. after 15 million doses were ruined in a factory mix-up, the New York Times reported.
The following information comes to WLNS from the New York Times.
Here’s what we know so far:
- The plant that produced the vaccines is run by Emergent Bio Solutions, which is a manufacturing partner to both Johnson and Johnson and AstraZeneca.
- Officials tell the NYT the mix-up was due to human error.
- It does not affect Johnson & Johnson doses that are currently being delivered and used nationwide.
- All those doses were produced in the Netherlands, where operations have been fully approved by federal regulators.
>>>>> This is a developing story Read the full story here.