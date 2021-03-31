NYT: Johnson and Johnson halted future vaccine shipments in U.S. after 15 million doses ruined

An illustration picture shows vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson on November 17, 2020. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

(New York Times) — Johnson and Johnson halted future vaccine shipments in the U.S. after 15 million doses were ruined in a factory mix-up, the New York Times reported.

The following information comes to WLNS from the New York Times.

Here’s what we know so far:

The plant that produced the vaccines is run by Emergent Bio Solutions, which is a manufacturing partner to both Johnson and Johnson and AstraZeneca.

Officials tell the NYT the mix-up was due to human error.

It does not affect Johnson & Johnson doses that are currently being delivered and used nationwide.

All those doses were produced in the Netherlands, where operations have been fully approved by federal regulators.

>>>>> This is a developing story Read the full story here.