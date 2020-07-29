NYTIMES: COVID-19 cases by college

New York, New York (WLNS) — The New York Times is tracking COVID-19 cases among U.S. universities and found more than 6,300 COVID-19 cases linked to colleges.

Locally in Michigan, cases confirmed linked to state universities include:

Oakland University: 47 cases

Wayne State: 20 cases

MSU: 20

Central Michigan University: 16

University of Michigan: 4

Eastern Michigan: 2

Western Michigan 1:

Saginaw Valley State University: 1

As college students and professors decide whether to head back to class, and as universities weigh how and whether to reopen, the coronavirus is already on campus.

A New York Times survey of every public four-year college in the country, as well as every private institution that competes in Division I sports or is a member of an elite group of research universities, revealed at least 6,300 cases tied to about 270 colleges over the course of the pandemic. And the new academic year has not even begun at most schools.

Outbreaks have emerged on Greek Row this summer at the University of Washington, where at least 136 residents were infected, and at Harris-Stowe State University in St. Louis, where administrators were re-evaluating their plans for fall after eight administrative workers tested positive.

The virus has turned up in a science building at Western Carolina, on the football team at Clemson and among employees at the University of Denver.

At Appalachian State in North Carolina, at least 41 construction workers have tested positive while working on campus buildings. The Times has identified at least 14 coronavirus-related deaths at colleges.

The list includes public, four-year universities in the United States, as well as private colleges that compete in Division I sports or are members of an elite group of research universities. Only schools that reported cases are shown.