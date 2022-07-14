OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — One dad’s lazy Sunday ended up turning into a diving rescue for his prosthetic leg.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, Brandon Smith and his six-year-old son were floating along Sunrise Lake in Milford Township.

His son jumped off the raft to play, but something unexpected happened next.

Smith’s $80,000 prosthetic leg became separated and plunged 50 feet down into the water.

“He tried, he just couldn’t get it,” said Brandon’s father-in-law Tim McIntosh.

Courtesy of the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office

McIntosh then contacted the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office for help. That’s when the Sheriff’s Dive Team was sent to help Smith on Monday.

Using GPS coordinates, the team spent around 40 minutes identifying the location of the leg.

After less than 10 minutes in the water, Deputy Justin Wiegand was able to recover the leg, which was in “surprisingly good shape.”

“Our dive team does an amazing job in a variety of conditions and circumstances,” Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. “In this incident, they were able to make a big quality of life difference for this gentleman who obviously would be greatly negatively impacted by the loss of his prosthetic leg. I’m proud of their work every day and especially in this circumstance.”