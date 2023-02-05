WHITE LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) – An 81-year-old man died Sunday in an ice sailboat crash Sunday.

Dan Eric Campbell, 81, was piloting a 27-foot ice sailboat on Pontiac Lake.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred right before 12 p.m., around 100 yards away from the shore.

Deputies said that it is still unclear what caused the crash, but they believe that Campbell hit his head on the ice.

Campbell was wearing both a helmet and face shield at the time of the crash.

The Independence Township local was declared dead at the hospital, with an autopsy being scheduled for Monday.

The crash is still being investigated.