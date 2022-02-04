Oakland County man explains long-term Covid-19 symptoms



OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. WLNS) Jeffrey Whitmer is a husband and father of two from Oakland county who says he lived an active lifestyle, until November of 2020 when he caught Covid-19.

“I just never really got better, and it eventually ended up getting worse a couple of months down the line,” said Whitmer.

He says the biggest issue has been long-lasting fatigue.

“It’s like going through a five or six-hour basketball practice where you are constantly running and no matter how much rest I get I’m always that tired and that fatigued my body is always kind of that worn out.”

Doctors at Henry Ford Hospital say even as they are seeing cases go down, they are now seeing more people like Whitmer come in with post-Covid-19 symptoms.

“Research suggests that 10 to 15 percent of patients experience symptoms after recovering even if they weren’t very sick in the first place,” said Henry Ford Medical Director of Covid-19 recovery, Dr. Eunice Yu, M.D.

Adding many of the people suffering experience a wide range of issues.

“Respiratory symptoms, chest pain, fever, and headaches, but we are also seeing patients with severe fatigue, cognitive dysfunction, sometimes called brain fog, nerve and muscle pain, sleep disturbances, mobility issues, and phycological issues like anxiety and depression,” said Dr. Yu.

Experts say they will not fully understand the implications for years to come, and for now, they say there is only one defense.

“The only way to prevent long-term Covid is to not get Covid in the first place,” said Dr. Yu.

That means staying up to date with your vaccine and boosters. For Whitmer, he says while every day is still a challenge he’s working closely with doctors with the hope he can one day get his normal life back.

“I hope I get better; I need to get better. I can’t imagine that this is going to last forever.”