Oakland County Prosecutor expected to announce charges against Oxford shooter’s parents

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald has a press conference scheduled for today at 12:00 p.m. where she is expected to announce charges against the parents of 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley.

Crumbley is facing numerous charges after he allegedly killed four people at Oxford High School on Tuesday.

Crumbley allegedly used a gun that his dad purchased just four days before the shooting.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard also has said that the Crumbley parents were at the school, meeting with administrators about Ethan’s behavior the day of the shooting.

Yesterday, Bouchard addressed concerns about copycat threats that numerous schools across Michigan have received.

Bouchard said there has been a tidal wave of copycat threats, prompting more than half of the public schools in Oakland County and other districts outside the county to suspend classes.

Bouchard said yesterday he’s aware of at least 60 schools that have closed because of threats, but there have been more since.

Locally, Holt High School received a ‘non-descript’ threat in the bathroom late Thursday afternoon.

Webberville Community Schools also closed down Friday because of threats they had received.