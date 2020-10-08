Oakland County Sheriff’s Office looking for two suspects in larceny case

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two suspects and their vehicle who were involved in a larceny incident at a large retail store in Rochester Hills on October 2.

The two suspects worked together to cause a distraction and then took a wallet out of a purse from a 77-year-old woman who had been shopping at the store.

They proceeded to drive to another nearby retail store and used the credit cards they took from the victim. Similar incidents involving the same suspects have been reported in surrounding cities.

Suspect 1 was described as a white male, wearing a red sweater and blue jeans, had a mask covering his face, and spoke with an accent.

Suspect 2 was described as a white male wearing an orange and black shirt with blue jeans and had a mask covering his face.

If anyone can identify the suspects or their car, please call Crime Stoppers at (800) SPEAK-UP. There is a $1,000 reward and you will remain anonymous.