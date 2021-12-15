Oakland County Sheriff’s Office offering $2K for information about two murder suspects

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding two men charged with murder in separate Pontiac murders.

A $2,000 reward is offered for information that leads to the arrest of 20-year-old Demetrious Antwan Urbano Brox Jr and Troy Dwayne Santos, 29. Both are from Pontiac.

Brox is charged with felony murder after the November 14 shooting death of 22-year-old Maliek Gilmore of Pontiac.

Santos is charged with first-degree murder in a Halloween double shooting that killed 39-year-old Frederick Lamar Betty and injured another man.

“We’re asking for the public’s help in finding these two fugitives,” Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. “We are actively searching for these two men and encourage anyone with information about their whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers immediately at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or 911. These two men are considered armed and extremely dangerous. As always, callers will remain anonymous.”

Gilmore was allegedly selling drugs to Brox and two other suspects, 16-year-old Eric Burrell Jr., and 17-year-old Torrion Wilson. Gilmore was killed after the trio allegedly attempted to rob him. The two teenagers have been arrested and charged. Their mother, Jennifer Marie Wilson, was also charged with being an accessory for trying to hide the trio from arrest.

Demetrious Brox

Santos is charged with murdering Betty on October 31 outside Lyons Food Market in Pontiac. Betty was found shot in front of the store and died at the hospital several hours later. A second man was shot but recovered.

Troy Santos

If you have any information regarding the location of these suspects, you can call (248) 858-5000 anonymously.