BLOMMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Oakland Hills Country Club is currently on fire and crew are on scene, according to WXYZ in Detroit.

The fire reportedly started around 10:00 a.m. Thursday morning.

The club is one of the most historic in the country and is over 100 years old.

The golf course originally opened in 1916 and has hosted many major championships on the South Course, which recently underwent a huge renovation.

The scene is currently active and we will update you as we learn more.