Obama’s speech in Michigan: Highlights

FLINT, Mich. (CBS) — Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is appearing with his former boss, former President Barack Obama, in two drive-in rallies in Michigan on Saturday as his campaign makes its final appeal to Black voters ahead of Election Day. This marks the first time Obama and Biden are campaigning together in the 2020 election.

Biden and Mr. Obama are appearing together at a rally in Flint in the early afternoon, followed by an event in Detroit later in the day. Musician Stevie Wonder will perform at the event in Detroit.

Mr. Obama told the crowd in Flint that there were only “three days until the most important election of our lifetimes.” He called Biden his “brother,” and said his former running mate “will be a great president.”

He made me a better president. He’s got the character and the experience to make us a better country,” Mr. Obama said.

Mr. Obama also slammed President Trump for his response to the coronavirus pandemic, and mocked Mr. Trump for being preoccupied with crowd size at his campaign events.

“Does he have nothing better to worry about? Did no one come to his birthday party when he was a kid? What’s with the crowd size?” Mr. Obama wondered.

The former president also urged people to vote, saying “we got a little complacent in the last election.” Mr. Obama talked about the importance of downballot races, from congressional races to local district attorney races.

“That’s what voting‘s about. Not making things perfect, but making things better,” Mr. Obama said.

After Biden took the stage, he praised Mr. Obama and also urged Michiganders to vote.

“There’s nothing that he can do to stop the people of this nation from voting in overwhelming numbers and taking back our democracy,” Biden said.