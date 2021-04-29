Oberon Whitmer’s drink of choice during “shot girl summer”

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer got her second COVID-19 vaccine Thursday afternoon and is getting ready to get back to a more normal life.

During a morning news conference, Whitmer said she already has plans in two weeks once she gains full immunity, to get together with her close friends, drink a few Oberons, and talk about life.

The governor and her daughter were given the second dose in Grand Rapids courtesy of Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executives Dr. Joneigh Khaldun.

Whitmer issued the following tweet, in celebration of her second dose.

Shot girl summer! 💅 pic.twitter.com/oP7IfACQdQ — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) April 29, 2021

“I feel relieved to have gotten my second dose today and join millions of fully vaccinated Michiganders in the fight against COVID-19,” said Governor Whitmer. “Although I have my second dose, I will continue to socially distance, wash my hands often, and wear a mask when necessary. I urge all Michiganders to get vaccinated as soon as possible to protect you and your loved ones from COVID-19. Every day we’re getting closer and closer to the light at the end of the tunnel. Let’s beat COVID-19 together.”

As part of her news conference, Whitmer announced the administration’s new plan to relax Michigan COVID-19 restrictions, based on the number of those who are vaccinated. That plan is broken down below:

55% of Michiganders (4,453,304 residents), plus two weeks Allows in-person work for all sectors of business.



60% of Michiganders (4,858,150 residents), plus two weeks Increases indoor capacity at sports stadiums to 25%. Increases indoor capacity at conference centers/banquet halls/funeral homes to 25%. Increases capacity at exercise facilities and gyms to 50%. Lifts the curfew on restaurants and bars.



65% of Michiganders (5,262,996 residents), plus two weeks Lifts all indoor % capacity limits, requiring only social distancing between parties. Further relaxes limits on residential social gatherings.



70% of Michiganders (5,667,842 residents), plus two weeks Lifts the Gatherings and Face Masks Order such that MDHHS will no longer employ broad mitigation measures unless unanticipated circumstances arise, such as the spread of vaccine-resistant variants.



VACCINE INFORMATION

Michigan residents seeking more information about the COVID-19 vaccine can visit Michigan.gov/COVIDvaccine. The latest information is available at Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.