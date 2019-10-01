October 1st marks Breast Cancer awareness month

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) - Police in Michigan are expanding a drug testing pilot today.

The second phase of the Oral Fluid Roadside Analysis Pilot Program will include every Michigan county.

The Michigan State Police conducted a one-year pilot program in five counties that ended in November 2018. The five counties include Berrien, Delta, Kent, St. Clair and Washtenaw.

Over 50 participating law enforcement agencies, including the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office, will be a part of the new phase which allows drug recognition experts to require a person to submit to a preliminary oral fluid analysis. Drug recognition experts are police officers who have received highly specified training that allows them to identify drivers impaired by drugs.

The preliminary oral fluid analysis detects the presence of a controlled substance in the person’s body. Refusing to submit to a preliminary oral fluid analysis could result in a civil infraction.

The oral fluid test instrument tests for amphetamines, benzodiazepines, cannabis (delta 9 THC), cocaine, methamphetamines and opiates.

“Roadside oral fluid testing continues to show promise and by expanding this pilot, we’ll have a larger body of results by which to determine the tool’s effectiveness,” said Lt. Col. Richard Arnold, commander of MSP’s Field Operations Bureau.

According to the Michigan State Police, over the last several years, Michigan has seen a steady increase in fatal crashes involving drivers impaired by drugs. In 2018, there were 247 drug-involved traffic fatalities.