October is “Farm to School Month”

|LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)- Governor Gretchen Whitmer has named October “Farm to School Month.” It’s part of a national program designed to make sure local communities have access to fresh, healthy food from local producers.
Michigan’s “Farm to School” efforts involve state agencies, community partners, local school districts, farmers and school food service programs across the state.
They all work together to lift up children, families, and communities in an equitable and inclusive way.
Through the program, schools and preschools buy and feature locally produced, farm-fresh foods such as dairy, fruits and vegetables, eggs, honey, meat, and beans on their menus.
Schools also incorporate a nutrition-based curriculum and provide students with experiential learning opportunities like farm visits, garden-based learning, cooking lessons, and composting and recycling programs.
