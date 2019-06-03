Off-duty officer killed in Michigan home
Off-duty Detroit police sergeant killed in domestic incident
GARDEN CITY, Mich. (AP) - Police say an off-duty Detroit sergeant has died following what was described as domestic violence at a home in a suburban community.
Detroit Police Chief James Craig said Monday that Sgt. Elaine Williams was “a rising star in this police department.”
Police in Garden City say in a statement that they responded to the home about 11:40 p.m. Sunday and found a person dead inside.
Another person was found shot and wounded outside the home and was taken to a hospital for treatment. Details on that person haven’t been released.
Police describe what happened as a domestic violence incident and say there’s no active threat to the community. Police are investigating.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
